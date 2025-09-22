What we know so far about the shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club

The 23-year-old man accused of opening fire inside a Nashua country club Saturday night, killing one person and injuring others, made his first court appearance Monday.

Hunter Nadeau, who appeared through a video link from the Hillsborough County jail, waived his arraignment on a second-degree murder charge, and was scheduled for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 1. Other than confirming he understood the judge’s orders, Nadeau said nothing else during the brief hearing.

Nadeau allegedly opened fire inside of Sky Meadow Country Club on Saturday evening, killing 59-year-old Robert DeCesare as he dined with his family. Officials say two other people were shot, including an employee of the country club and another restaurant patron, while four others were injured as they attempted to flee the scene.

Nadeau was a former employee of the country club, according to state investigators, but it isn’t clear why he allegedly returned to the venue and opened fire in a restaurant on the club’s grounds. Nadeau and DeCesare did not know each other, authorities say.

Following Monday’s brief hearing, prosecutors said additional charges will be filed against Nadeau within 90 days, and that authorities are still interviewing dozens of witnesses who were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

Todd Bookman The suspect appeared through a video link from the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections, where he is being detained.

Rob Parsons, who owns Sky Meadow Country Club, said he is asking for privacy for the club and its residents. He also read a statement from Charlene DeCesare, the widow of Robert DeCesare, who said she was “heartbroken” over the shooting: “This was the heinous act of a coward who will be held accountable for what he did.”

Prosecutors say motive remains uncertain

According to authorities, patrons inside the country club’s restaurant helped intercept Nadeau before he was able to fire additional gunshots. He then fled and was taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood approximately 30 minutes later. Nashua police, along with New Hampshire and Massachusetts state troopers, were involved in the search.

At least one witness said that Nadeau yelled a number of remarks during the shooting, including “Free Palestine.” But New Hampshire Attorney John Formella said the shooting does not appear to have been motivated by hate. Formella said the shooter may have been trying “to create chaos” by yelling that and other statements during the incident.

Prosecutors on Monday declined to confirm who may have heard Nadeau make any statements, and reiterated that they are still searching for a motive.

There is little else known about the alleged gunman at this time. He lived in a rental apartment in Nashua, according to court documents. A landlord for the building declined to comment when reached by phone Monday.

Nadeau attended Nashua public schools for a period during his childhood, the school district confirmed, but he did not attend or graduate from a Nashua public high school.

According to Formella, Nadeau last worked at the country club approximately one year ago.

Defendant has previous criminal record

According to court records, Nadeau’s only previous criminal record in New Hampshire appears to involve an incident in February inside of a Shaw’s grocery store in Nashua.

According to court paperwork, Nadeau and his girlfriend were using a self check-out lane when an employee approached them to assist with an issue. Nadeau shoved the employee in the chest, later telling police that he was not comfortable with the man approaching his girlfriend. He would leave the scene in a Toyota Prius, according to court records.

He was arrested in April and pleaded guilty earlier this month to simple assault charges. He was sentenced to one year of good behavior and instructed to have no contact with the victim in the case and not return to the Shaw’s location.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and might be updated with new information. When covering stories like this, we try to be careful to report only what we know, when we can confirm it with certainty. Learn more in our Code of Ethics.