CT joins regional health partnership with NYC and several Northeast states

Connecticut announced a new regional partnership Thursday to combine multiple states’ public health expertise and resources. The partnership comes amid fall vaccine season and continued uncertainty at the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

The group is called the Northeast Public Health Collaborative. Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, said the group's goal is to “protect core public health principles and services” as the states navigate federal policy changes.

Eight health departments plan to collaborate on public health emergency preparedness, infectious disease, data analysis and lab work. They also plan to work together on vaccine recommendations and purchasing.

In a joint statement public health leaders say the group was informally established months ago.

"Pathogens know no borders," Juthani said in a statement. "In the Northeast, people cross borders daily for work and school."

The participating health departments from New England include Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York State and New York City are also part of the coalition.