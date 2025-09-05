Buffalo landlord to pay $515,000 after children poisoned by lead in unsafe homes

A Buffalo landlord has agreed to pay more than half a million dollars in penalties and repairs following years of lead safety violations that contributed to the poisoning of at least 14 children.

The settlement, announced Friday by New York Attorney General Letitia James, ends a lawsuit filed in March 2023 against Farhad Raiszadeh and his property management companies, known collectively as the Raiszadeh Group. The companies own and operate 78 residential buildings in Buffalo, many in predominantly low-income neighborhoods on the East Side of Buffalo.

“For years, Farhad Raiszadeh and the Raiszadeh Group failed to protect tenant families despite receiving repeated warnings and violations,” James said in a statement. “Today, we are ensuring that hundreds of thousands of dollars will be invested directly into making these homes safe.”

Erie County and the City of Buffalo were co-plaintiffs in the suit.

Years of Neglect and Warnings

According to the attorney general’s office, Raiszadeh’s properties have been cited in hundreds of city and county inspections since 2008 for deteriorating paint and other lead-related hazards. Investigators found that 75% of his buildings had conditions conducive to lead poisoning.

Despite these violations — and repeated notices from the City of Buffalo and Erie County — state investigators found these hazards were not properly addressed. From 2017 to 2025, at least 14 children living in Raiszadeh properties were diagnosed with lead poisoning, according to the AG’s office.

Lead is a highly toxic metal. Exposure to even small amounts can cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development in children, as well as learning and behavior problems according to the CDC.

Every year, hundreds of children in Buffalo test positive for elevated blood lead levels according to an analysis of 2021 to 2023 New York State Department of Health data by the Partnership for the Public Good (PPG).

Buffalo has one of the highest rates of childhood lead exposure in the country, and the crisis disproportionately affects families of color, per the AG’s press release.

What the Settlement Requires

Under the terms of the agreement, Raiszadeh and his companies must:

• Pay $70,000 to fund a tenant relief fund, which will be disbursed to families of

children poisoned by lead in his properties;

• Spend at least $445,000 on certified hazard inspections and remediation work;

• Hire an EPA-certified risk assessor to evaluate properties within 30 days;

• Bring on a third-party monitor to oversee all work; and

• Submit quarterly progress reports to OAG, Erie County, and the City of Buffalo.

All existing city and county housing code violations related to lead must be corrected within 60 days, and all lead remediation work must be completed within 18 months. If remediation work requires tenants to temporarily relocate, the landlords must provide safe, nearby accommodations at no cost or offer compensation to end their lease.

The agreement also prohibits the sale of any of the affected properties until they are certified lead-safe. For the next four years, Raiszadeh’s New York rental properties will be subject to annual third-party inspections.

Tenants will be given EPA-approved educational materials about lead safety, along with copies of inspection reports specific to their homes.

Failure to comply with the terms of the settlement could trigger an additional suspended penalty of $445,000 plus interest.

A Widespread Issue in Aging Cities

Many homes in Buffalo were built before lead-based paint was banned in 1978. As it chips and peels, it releases dust that can be unknowingly inhaled, putting people at risk of lead poisoning—especially children under six. Without proper maintenance and enforcement, those buildings can therefore pose health risks for residents.

Public health advocates have long called for stronger action to hold landlords accountable.

“For far too long, Farhad Raiszadeh evaded local regulations to maintain safe and habitable rental units, with dire consequences for families,” said Anna Falicov, Coordinator, Buffalo and Erie County Lead Safe Task Force in a statement. “We hope Buffalo rental property owners take heed, comply with local notices and remediate lead hazards to protect children from the irreversible effects of lead.”

Jessica Bauer Walker, executive director at the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo said lead poisoning has had “far-reaching” impacts on the lives of children and families, “from health issues to learning disabilities to school suspension to unemployment.”

“We hope this settlement mitigates some of the harm caused to directly impacted children and that we can work collectively so all Buffalo families have access to healthy, safe, affordable housing,” she added.

Attorney General James framed the case as part of a broader effort to address environmental justice and protect vulnerable communities.

“Every child deserves to grow up in a safe and healthy home, free from the devastating and irreversible harms of lead poisoning,” she said.