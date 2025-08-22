DEVELOPING: I-90 closed near Pembroke due to tour bus crash

A tour bus crash in Pembroke on the I-90 is being called a "mass casualty" incident after the vehicle rolled over and landed on its passenger side. The immediate belief from New York State Police is that the tour bus hit a median and overcorrected, causing the incident. 52 individuals were confirmed to be aboard the bus, with multiple entrapments and ejections occurring. Multiple people are believed to be dead. including one child. The bus was carrying tourists from Niagara Falls to New York City, and individuals came from China, India and the Philippines. Translators are being brought to the site to assist in the emergency effort.

Both sides of the I-90 near Pembroke were closed, though authorities have now reopened the Westbound Lane, while still recommending motorists avoid the area. Multiple Mercy Flight helicopters were confirmed to have responded to the scene.

ConnectLife is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations following the accident. Victims are being transported by both ambulance and helicopter to area hospitals, and there is an immediate, life-threatening need for blood. Individuals are asked to call 716-529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org to schedule a blood donation appointment as soon as possible.

I’ve been briefed on the tragic tour bus accident on the @NYSThruway.



My team is coordinating closely with @nyspolice and local officials who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 22, 2025

I have been advised the NYS Thruway is closed westbound at Exit 48A (Pembroke) and Eastbound at Exit 49 (Depew) until further notice due to the serious mass casualty bus accident in Genesee County just over the Erie County line. Vehicles will be detoured off the Thruway at each. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) August 22, 2025

This is a developing story. BTPM NPR will add more to it as more information comes in.