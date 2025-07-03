Where to celebrate Disability Pride Month in WNY this July

Every July, disabled Western New Yorkers reject unfair and patronizing stereotypes, and reflect the strength, talent, and resilience of the disability community as they celebrate Disability Pride Month.

Throughout the month, several celebrations and gatherings commemorate the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, 1990. The 35th anniversary of the ADA is a big milestone and this year Western New York is going all out.

“The disability community is really about uniting everyone with disabilities,” said Brittney Montgomery, the ADA advocate and diversity & inclusion coordinator for the City of Buffalo. “From different individuals, to different organizations, to different locations.”

The 2025 Disability Pride month theme is “We Belong Here, and We’re Here to Stay.”

Montgomery, as well as Stephanie Orlando, the chief executive officer of Western New York Independent Living, reiterate that Disability Pride Month is a joyful time. They say this month is about celebrating and showcasing the accomplishments of people with disabilities, as well as encouraging members of the community to embrace their disability identity.

“We want to celebrate who we are. We’re not ashamed of our disability. ‘Disability’ is not a dirty word”, Orlando said.

The Disability Pride Festival is a free annual celebration which will be taking place at Buffalo Riverworks from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 26. The day will be filled with performances, art, displays, and children's activities. This year’s festival will also feature the first-ever Unity Walk at 1:00 p.m. Accessible free shuttles will be running every half hour between Riverworks and the NFTA’s Metropolitan Transportation Center at 181 Ellicott Street.

Organizers see Disability Pride as an opportunity to provide the disability community with supportive spaces, accessible activities and helpful resources, all while educating the broader community about disability culture and history.

“I’m proud of my disability,” Montgomery said. “I’m proud of the things I’ve accomplished with my disability… ‘Disability Pride’, it’s so much more than those two words.”

Leading up to the Disability Pride Festival, there are several events happening throughout the Western New York region:

Western New York Independent Living is hosting its annual ADA/Olmstead Celebration on July 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Niagara Falls at 746 Portage Road. This celebration will feature live music, informational panels, and a complimentary lunch, provided by Compassion Corp.

Brown Kids with Disabilities will be hosting an event for Children's Diversity Awareness Day at Johnnie B. Wiley Field on Saturday, July 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All entries are free.

Starlight Studio and Art Gallery is hosting an event for its 20th anniversary on Thursday, July 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets are $10.

A fundraiser for the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service is scheduled for Saturday July 19 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It will include block party-esque outdoor games, a picnic buffet, a raffle for a Buffalo Bills Tailgate Grand Prize, and a performance by The Boys of Summer. This event will take place at Buffalo River Grove and is $40 for the entire afternoon.

The Disability Pride Flag Raising will take place at Niagara Square on Friday, July 25, at noon.

