Colorado Republican Gabe Evans on supporting Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 3, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
Gabe Evans, front, speaks while his two opponents, Scott James, center, and Joe Andujo, listen during the first Republican primary debate for the 8th Congressional district Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (David Zalubowski/AP)
/
House Republicans are marching towards a final vote on President Trump’s tax and spending bill, which Trump wants to sign by the July 4 holiday. The bill is projected to add trillions to the national debt. It would make deep cuts to welfare programs and reshape the country’s approach to clean energy.

Host Robin Young discusses what’s next with Congressman Gabe Evans, a Republican representing Colorado’s 8th District.

