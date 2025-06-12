'No Kings' rallies planned across CT this weekend. Here's what to know

More than two dozen “No Kings” demonstrations are planned across Connecticut on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s administration.

Protests are planned at the state Capitol in Hartford and will extend across the southwest and northeast corners of the state. Rallies are also planned in major cities including Bridgeport, New Haven and Stamford.

The No Kings Day of Defiance protests, taking place across the country, will happen during a Flag Day military parade in Washington on Saturday for the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump’s 79th birthday.

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the No Kings website says. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

In Connecticut, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said he has spoken with his public safety commissioner to make sure state and local police work together.

“I don’t want to give the president any pretext to think he can come into Connecticut and militarize the situation. That just makes the situation worse,” said Lamont, who called Trump "a little eager to send federal troops and militarize the situation in Los Angeles.”

Why is it called No Kings?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement of people who call themselves everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests and one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

Where are protests happening?

Protests are scheduled in nearly 2,000 locations across the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, according to the No Kings website.

In Connecticut, a rally is planned at the state Capitol in Hartford. Various other protests are also planned across the state, according to the No Kings website.

"The smaller rallies everywhere really give a very strong signal that people in Connecticut are paying attention," said Hartford rally organizer Carol Rizzolo. "It gives a strong signal to our legislators as well, that people in the districts are paying attention to who you are, how you're voting and what we want from you."

A full list of events planned in Connecticut is here.

Bridgeport – Ashcreek Bridge | Noon to 2 p.m.

Canton – Canton Town Green | 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Cornwall – The Green at Cornwall Bridge | Noon to 1 p.m.

Enfield – Town Hall | Noon to 4 p.m.

Hartford – Connecticut state Capitol | 11 a.m.

Litchfield – Litchfield Town Green | 10:30 a.m. to noon

New Haven – New Haven Green | 1-3 p.m.

New London – New London Courthouse | 10 a.m. to noon

New Milford – New Milford Town Green | 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Norwich – Franklin Square Roundabout | 4-5 p.m.

Salisbury – Routes 41 and 44, on the lawn in front of The White Hart Inn | 11 a.m. to noon

Stamford – Judicial District Court | Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Torrington – Coe Memorial Park | 1-2:30 p.m.

Warren – Warren Community Center | 9-10:30 a.m.

This story has been updated. Connecticut Public’s Patrick Skahill, John Henry Smith and The Associated Press contributed to this report.