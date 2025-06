The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) passed the House and is now in the Senate for deliberation. There is widespread concern about what the bill does to the national debt and also what it means for the average American’s bottom line.

Host Peter O’Dowd breaks down some of the possible fallout with CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill On Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR