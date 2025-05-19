© 2025 WSHU
May I ask who's calling? AI scams spoof government officials

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 19, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT

If you get a call from someone claiming to be a senior government official, don’t be alarmed. The FBI warned last week about what they call “an ongoing malicious text and voice messaging campaign” that uses artificial intelligence to impersonate U.S. government officials.

It’s a reminder that voice cloning has become trivially easy and calls into question the security of voice authentication systems.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom