SUNY rolls out welcome mat for free community college program

Community colleges in New York state are making it easier for adult learners to apply for free associate degree programs.

Tuition, fees, books and supplies will be free starting this fall at community colleges across New York.

The program, run through the State University of New York, or SUNY, system and funded in this year’s state budget, is for New Yorkers who are 25 to 55 years old. They cannot have a college degree already. And they must enroll or already be enrolled in a qualifying, high-demand program, like nursing, renewable energy or advanced manufacturing.

SUNY launched a web page on Thursday — suny.edu/freecc — for prospective students to learn about the program and how to apply for it.