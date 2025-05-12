© 2025 WSHU
WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 12, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
You might know Boccherini for his famous Minuet—the one that dances through so many movies and commercials. But tonight, hear something different. Matt Haimovitz takes you deeper with Boccherini’s Cello Concerto No. 9—music that can turn an ordinary moment into something a little brighter. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
