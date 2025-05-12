From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Turn an ordinary moment into something a little brighter
You might know Boccherini for his famous Minuet—the one that dances through so many movies and commercials. But tonight, hear something different. Matt Haimovitz takes you deeper with Boccherini’s Cello Concerto No. 9—music that can turn an ordinary moment into something a little brighter. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.