Stefanik's order to stay in Congress brings mixed emotions to the North Country

Wednesday was supposed to be the day that North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) was to be confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Instead, she’ll remain in the House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump pulled Stefanik's nomination late last week due to the Republican's slim majority. For many in the North Country, the news was met with mixed emotions.

The day after the news broke that Stefanik would remain in Congress, Rick Yorkey said he was glad she would still represent NY's 21st district.

"I’m glad she’s not leaving. She helped us out tremendously here,” said Yorkey, who is a Democrat and head of the Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Stefanik came to Saranac Lake for the Winter Carnival parade in 2022. At the time, the fire department asked her to come back and visit the fire hall and last spring, she did.

Stefanik also helped the department secure $4.5 million to help pay for part of a new emergency services building. Yorkey said her actions made a big impression on him.

"She did actually come here when we asked her to, that was big and she put in the time and looked at the buildings here and secured that money for us," said Yorkey. "I don’t know if too many others would have done that.”

Over her decade in office, many local leaders have echoed this sentiment that Stefanik delivers real results to the region. She’s remained popular among voters, as well. In November, she won her 6th term in office by a 24-point margin.

But many other people in the North Country are critical of Stefanik, particularly her move from being one of the most moderate members of Congress to now describing herself as Ultra MAGA.

Rep. Elise Stefanik visited the Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department in 2022.

"She’s helping to poison the blood in these parts," said Spring Carson, who lives in Port Henry. She didn’t want to see Stefanik confirmed as U.N. Ambassador or see her return to the House.

"I would prefer that she does not come back to be our congresswoman," said Carson. "I have totally opposite opinions and values from her and I do not want her to represent us in any way, shape, or form.”

Carson’s mom, Loreen, doesn’t follow politics as closely, but said she was excited about the special election that would have happened if Stefanik was confirmed as U.N. Ambassador.

The Democrats had put forward St. Lawrence County dairy farmer Blake Gendebien as their candidate. Loreen, who’s from Mineville, thinks Gendebien would have been great for the North Country.

"I saw his ad on TV and he is a hard-working person, has worked hard all his life, knows the farming and agriculture industry.”

Gendebien said he’s still committed to running for Congress. He’s already filed paperwork the 2026 election.

The Republicans hadn’t chosen their candidate to potentially replace Stefanik, though some top leaders were rallying behind State Senator Dan Stec. Another Republican, Anthony Constantino, was considering to run as a third-party candidate.

Jeremy DeGroff from Lewis said he doesn’t like either political party and doesn’t think a special election would have had a real impact on the North Country.

"I don’t think it would change anything for the region. From what I’ve heard, she’s doing an okay job, but I don’t think it would be a big change. I think there was always somebody else willing to step in.”

It appeared that Stefanilk was shifting her focus to a more national role, even prior to her nomination. Stefanik spent election night not in the North Country but in Louisiana with other Republican leaders.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Shreveport, La. At left, is U.S Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Once she was nominated, Stefanik seemed confident in her confirmation. She went on a farewell tour in February and was posting retrospectives on social media up until last week.

After Trump pulled her nomination, Stefanik said she was “proud to be a team player,” and would remain in Congress.

Fulton County Republican Chair Susan McNeil said the reversal brought mixed emotions.

"I’m thrilled she’s staying, I’m saddened that she’s not out ambassador yet," said McNeil. "At the moment, this is the road that she’s on, the direction she’s going, and for us in the 21st Congressional District, I couldn’t be happier.”

After Trump pulled Stefanik’s nomination, he said she would rejoin the House Leadership Team, but that also appears uncertain. According to Politico, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday that all leadership posts are filled at the moment.



Reporters Amy Feiereisel and Cara Chapman contributed to this story.