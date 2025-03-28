‘Don’t Ban Library Books Act’ empowers librarians and protects access

Connecticut State Democrats recently introduced a bill that protects school and public librarians from complaints and harassment. They believe it’s extremely important that all perspectives, beliefs, and ideas are accessible through books.

The number of challenges against books in schools and public libraries has exponentially increased nationwide in the past few years. In Connecticut, Senator Bob Duff says there were 113 challenges against books in libraries in 2023 alone.

Democrats said the demand for taking some books off the shelves because everyone in the community does not approve their content is an attack on freedom of thought and democracy.

Senator Ceci Maher said the “Don’t Ban Library Books Act” would allow librarians, who are trained professionals, to make decisions about the books to have in their libraries.

To excuses like protecting children from lewd material, Democrats respond that parents would still have the final say on the books their children read, but no one has the right to prevent anyone else from reading a book because they disagree with its words or themes.