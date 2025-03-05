Rolling Stones co-founder Keith Richards awarded CT Governor’s Award of Excellence

Legendary guitarist and Rolling Stones co-founder Keith Richards was awarded the inaugural Governor’s Award of Excellence in Connecticut on Wednesday.

The rock n’ roll giant accepted the award at the Westport Library in a velour jacket and beanie hat.

He says Connecticut, where he has lived since 1985, was the ideal place to raise his family.

“When the kids were young, I said, ‘I've got to get the kids out of New York City before, you know, they don't get any fresh air at all,’” Richards said. “And so we moved up here, and ever since then, we've had a great life.”

The award is new — it celebrates Connecticut residents who display the state’s values of creativity, resourcefulness, passion, dynamism, and generosity.

Richards regularly donates to state organizations like SPHERE, which supports adults with disabilities, and The Prospector Theater.

The award was presented to Richards by Governor Ned Lamont, who calls himself a big fan. Lamont also gave Richards a ceremonial key to the state.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Richards and Lamont.

Lamont joked that he invented the award to get the chance to present it to Richards. The event drew a crowd of approximately 200 people, including Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas (D), Treasurer Erick Russell (D), Attorney General William Tong (D), and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (D).

“Let me tell you about this award of cultural and civic excellence,” Lamont said. “It was created customized for Keith Richards, just so I get to introduce Keith Richards. So it worked!”

Richard adds the medallion — and a “key” to the state — to a big metaphorical (and perhaps, physical) trophy shelf. Richards was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1993, and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004. He’s been nominated for 17 Grammy awards, winning four.