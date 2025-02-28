Neurodivergent Vermonters launch fund for medicine, groceries as Medicaid cuts loom

Neurodivergent Vermonters are organizing a new mutual aid effort to supply each other with medicines, groceries and ways to take action during an uncertain time.

The effort, led by the Montpelier-based community health organization All Brains Belong, began earlier this month in response to proposed cuts to Medicaid.

Congressional Republicans voted Tuesday night for a House budget resolution that could reduce funding for the health insurance program for people with low incomes and people with disabilities, in order to pay for tax cuts and more military and immigration enforcement spending.

How funding reductions might play out for Medicaid recipients is still unclear.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public The room where patients are seen at All Brains Belong, a community health organization in Montpelier that is run by and for neurodivergent people. Patients have access to different kinds of seating and tools like fidget spinners to help feel regulated during appointments.

Nationwide, about 72 million people use Medicaid, including more than 152,000 Vermonters. Among them are many of the patients at All Brains Belong: Executive Director Dr. Mel Houser said the nonprofit serves around 350 people, and nearly 40% of them are economically dependent on Medicaid.

“We’re really worried,” Houser said. “Because if that funding goes away, they'll lose so much stability and so much of what they depend on for day-to-day life.”



Community care

In addition to providing medical care, All Brains Belong also offers social connection as part of its model — and so by design, patients know each other and what fellow patients might be going through.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Dr. Mel Houser is the executive director of All Brains Belong and founded the nonprofit in 2021 after seeing neurodivergent patients not getting their needs met by the traditional health care system.

“The community is so involved in our operations, and so that when the threat came that would put so many of our community members at risk … I think it was a natural next step for our community members to be like, ‘Hey, how can I help?’” Houser said.

Community members like Amy Noyes, a 50-year-old Plainfield resident who is both a patient at All Brains Belong and a member of one of its advisory boards.

“We really want to be proactive to make sure our community members have what they need,” Noyes said. “Patients are really terrified at the moment. People are saying things like, ‘If I don't have Medicaid, if I don't have insurance, like I might lose my house, or I might lose — I might become really ill again.’ And some of the medicines and supplements they need, they're really simple medicines. They're over-the-counter medicines.”

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Amy Noyes pulls up the All Brains Belong Community Health Access Fund registry where people can buy over-the-counter medicines, grocery gift cards and air purifiers for whoever might need them.

Some are medicines that Medicaid has already stopped covering in Vermont. And they’re things that Noyes, who is autistic and ADHD, said make the difference between them spending their days on the couch in full body pain, versus being physically and mentally active.

“What I have noticed in the All Brains Belong community, as we support each other and are taken care of — as I got better, I can now support other people,” Noyes said.

They helped build the new All Brains Belong Community Health Access Fund, which has an online registry where people can purchase over-the-counter medications, food gift cards and air purifiers for whoever needs them.

By last Friday, just one week into the launch of the registry, several boxes full of pre-purchased medicines and supplements arrived at the All Brains Belong office.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Less than a week into launching the mutual aid effort, All Brains Belong had already received over 100 pre-purchased over-the-counter medicines and supplements to make available for patients who couldn't otherwise afford them.

The Community Health Access Fund is also raising money. Its first big donation of $5,000 came from LimeLight Restoration Services, an Irasburg-based company that specializes in restoring homes and businesses with fire, water, mold and structural damage.

One of the company owners is Summer Stelter, another All Brains Belong patient and advisory board member. And she says she’s giving money to the fund because that community feels like her family.

And because her fellow patients make her feel seen and heard in a way she never felt before finding All Brains Belong in 2023.

“I have had lived a life of very much being like, lonely, having suicidal ideation for most of my life,” Stelter said. “I've been married for almost 19 years, and have a really amazing spouse, but still, for a lot of our relationship, I was still masking in front of him, and I was trying really hard, you know, not to be this defective, weird person that, you know, society had made me feel like I was.”

Summer Stelter / Courtesy Summer Stelter, her husband Grant and their son, Rex.

Stelter received her official autism diagnosis last year, at the age of 42. And she says that’s given her language to express and advocate for what she needs — which can be different from how neurotypical people operate.

“I really do feel so much healing on so many levels, when I'm able to give back and when I'm able to openly talk about who I really am and not feel judged,” Stelter said.

Paul McAleer / Courtesy Paul McAleer with his cat, Hugs. Each week, McAleer said he's buying something for the All Brains Belong Community Health Access Fund while he's out doing his grocery shopping.

This shared help and healing is something 55-year-old Calais resident Paul McAleer is hoping extends beyond All Brains Belong. McAleer, who is on one of the nonprofit’s advisory boards, has worked up a script for asking employers to chip in.

He wants more people to start locally and proactively relying on one another during what he calls a “new normal.”

“We need to start looking to ourselves, because we can't look to the government for much at this point,” McAleer said.

Improving health

All Brains Belong began in late 2021 as a response to the health care system not meeting the needs of the neurodivergent community.

Houser, the executive director — who is also a member of the community they serve — points to data showing lower-than-average life expectancy for autistic adults and for adults diagnosed with ADHD.

“It just seemed like there had to be a better way to do this,” they said.

More than three years later, Houser said All Brains Belong has more demand than its staff of six can meet with direct medical care, which is why it incorporates social opportunities, as well as employment support and neurodiversity trainings for outside organizations. “That is, I think, where the transformation of health happens,” they said. “Once people are — once they feel safe and they're able to connect with community, that's where we really see a lot of improvements in health.”

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public All Brains Belong is located in downtown Montpelier, behind the fire station.

Houser said the uncertainty and stress around federal funding for programs like Medicaid is hurting people’s health.

“It's causing direct impact to the autonomic nervous system and the immune systems of our patients,” they said.

Houser added that’s what also makes this a good time to launch a mutual aid effort.

“So many of the people we serve, they've been invalidated, dismissed, gaslit,” they said. “The idea that a community would show up for them? That is one of the most fundamental health-promoting things that I could ever imagine.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call or text the National Suicide Lifeline at 988.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.