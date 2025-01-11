© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why don't Americans know Robbie Williams, the UK pop sensation?

By Scott Simon,
Eleana TworekEd McNulty
Published January 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with culture writer Daisy Jones over UK pop sensation Robbie Williams, on why he didn't breakout in the U.S.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Eleana Tworek
Eleana Tworek (she/her) is a news assistant on NPR's Weekend Edition. Tworek started at NPR in 2022 as an intern on the podcast Rough Translation. From there, she stayed on with the team as a production assistant. She is now exploring the news side of NPR on Weekend Edition.
Ed McNulty