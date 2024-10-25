© 2024 WSHU
'Hartford History Walk' brings nearly 4 centuries of facts to downtown

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published October 25, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT
The Hartford History Walk outside Connecticut's Old State House features banners with facts, stories and photos of people and things in the capital city from the 1600s through present day October 23rd 2024.
Chris Polansky
/
Connecticut Public
The Hartford History Walk outside Connecticut's Old State House features banners with facts, stories and photos of people and things in the capital city from the 1600s through present day October 23rd 2024.

A new display in downtown Hartford highlights the state capital’s long and varied history.

The Hartford History Walk – “389 Years in 389 Steps” – consists of banners lining the fencing around Connecticut’s Old State House replete with facts, photos and stories.

“No matter how much of a Hartford history buff you may think you are, you’re going to find out new things about this city,” said Mayor Arunan Arulampalam at a Wednesday ribbon-cutting ceremony for the display. “Hartford should be proud of this history.”

Sally Whipple, executive director of the Old State House, said the display can help connect Hartford residents more strongly with where they live.

“The more you like the place where you live, the more civically engaged you’ll be, because you want to do the best for a place that you live,” Whipple said. “And I think that looking at these historical pieces of information are a good way to help people build pride in their community.”

The banners touch on Hartford icons and longtime points of pride — from author Mark Twain and his love of baseball, to the roots of American bicycle manufacturing.

“People love history, they just don’t know it,” Whipple said. “So somebody who doesn’t even think about history is going to walk by here and see some fact that they never knew before and they’re going to say, ‘Huh, I didn’t know that happened in Hartford.’ And then they’re going to tell a friend about that and that person’s going to say, ‘Hey, I didn’t know that either.’ You learn one little thing and that may increase your curiosity.”

The banners will be on display through December.
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
