Historic Hartford homes relocated to make way for children’s hospital parking

Four homes in Hartford’s Frog Hollow neighborhood were moved along city streets by flatbed trucks, steered remotely, to new plots about a mile away.

One home was split in two for easier transportation. The houses rolled slowly from Lincoln Street to their new homes on Putnam, Lawrence and Hungerford Streets.

Three of the four homes were constructed in the late 19th century. The fourth was built around 30 years ago.

The homes were likely owned by local professionals, but are nevertheless significant, according to Mary Falvey, executive director of the Hartford Preservation Alliance.

“We think place is important, and an ordinary people's place is just as historic, and I would argue, more so, than where George Washington's horse bedded for the night,” Falvey said.

The homes will fill vacant plots in other neighborhoods, Falvey said.

The relocation is to make way for a nine-story parking garage and retail space that will serve Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public People look on and record as four historic homes on Lincoln Street were relocated to new locations within Hartford to make way for a new 9-story, $60M parking garage. This garage will serve Connecticut Children’s patient families, team members, and Hartford residents.

Neighbors, passers-by and others who sought out the house parade gathered in the streets Thursday to watch the homes roll by.

Power lines were taken down and necessitated turning off power for about 25 families during the morning.

The move was in the works for multiple years, and will be beneficial for the neighborhood, said Dr. Jim Shmerling, Connecticut Children’s chief executive officer and president.

“We want it to be a compliment to the community, not an eyesore, and so we've been determined to make sure that the design and the construction will be a contribution to the community,” Schmerling said.

The parking garage will include more than 900 parking spaces and 3,000 square feet of retail space, Schmerling said.

The city of Hartford contributed $1 million, promised during former Hartford mayor Luke Bronin's time in office. Initially, the city committed roughly $3 million to the project.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Four historic homes on Lincoln Street were relocated to new locations within Hartford to make way for a new 9-story, $60M parking garage. This garage will serve Connecticut Children’s patient families, team members, and Hartford residents.

“The cost for Connecticut Children's was $1 million. LAZ is paying for that, and it's building it into the lease in the parking garage,” Schmerling said.

While the opportunity to preserve existing housing is welcome, the move didn’t go as Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam would have preferred.

“When you're mayor of the city of Hartford, you become acutely aware of all the things you wish you could do in the city that lacks so many resources,” Arulampalam said. “Looking down the barrel of $3 million, I thought about the fact that we could hire 30 teachers with $3 million.”

Rather, Arulampalam requested the hospital help develop a housing investment fund, as the city looks to increase the area’s 7% homeownership rate.

“What we got instead was a process in which we moved four homes from one location to another,” Arulampalam said. “I think that's a win in that we didn't lose properties. But I'd hope we can really move the ball forward on home ownership in the city with those funds.”

The homes were purchased by LAZ Parking and will be remediated and updated before being turned over to Southside Institutions Neighborhood Alliance (SINA), Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and Trinity College.

SINA will then sell the homes to local families.

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.