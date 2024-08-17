Middlebury tries to break a world record for most dogs at a film screening

Last Saturday afternoon, Middlebury went to the dogs. More than 200 dogs — and their adoring parents — gathered at the town’s Memorial Sports Center in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most dogs to attend a film screening.

The current record is 219 dogs at last year’s Paw Patrol movie in Los Angeles — so they’ll need 220 to break that record.

The event was the brainchild of Middlebury filmmaker Andy Knight Mitchell and his son, Billy.

"I just made a film called Inside the Mind of a Dog that premiered on Netflix," Mitchell said. "About six months ago, my 13-year-old son said, 'Hey, Dad, Paw Patrol broke the Guinness record for the most dogs to attend a film screening. You should break that with your new dog movie.' And I thought it sounded like a pretty fun idea."

Andrea Laurion / Vermont Public Middlebury filmmaker Andy Knight Mitchell (far left) thanks people and pets for attending the screening of his film, Inside the Mind of a Dog.

Mitchell’s documentary explores how canine brains work and how dogs have evolved to communicate with humans. Mitchell said one of his favorite takeaways from making the film was how dogs became our friends in the first place: through survival of the friendliest.

"I think our entire world could take a page from that," Mitchell said. "They evolved because survival of the fittest is hard and dangerous and requires a lot of energy and you get hurt. Survival of the friendliest? Everybody wins. So I, that's sort of the theme of our movie, and it's just what dogs epitomize to me."

There were rules to breaking this world record. All dogs had to be on a leash. One dog per person. And here’s the kicker: The pups and their human counterparts had to sit for 10 minutes watching the film.

Dog owners know this can be a big ask for these easily distracted creatures. The owners weren't allowed to physically hold down their dogs, so the pups had to be able to follow two key words: "Sit, and stay."

Amy Blicher came from Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was joined by her binge-watching schnoodle, Freddy Boy.

"He enjoys watching television, so I think he'll be good at the movie, because he enjoys watching things that have dogs and animals on them," Blicher said.

1 of 4 — dog-film3-middlebury-vermontpublic-laurion-20240816.JPG Freddy Boy, a schnoodle belonging to Amy Blicher of Lebanon, NH, poses for the camera. Andrea Laurion / Vermont Public 2 of 4 — dog-film4-middlebury-vermontpublic-laurion-20240816.JPG Jovee Bug and Jadama, two Labradors from Middletown Springs, share a smile with their humans. Andrea Laurion / Vermont Public 3 of 4 — dog-film5-middlebury-vermontpublic-laurion-20240816 (2).JPG Jane Steele of Middlebury and her pup, Peanut, came by the Memorial Sports Center to try and break the world record. Andrea Laurion / Vermont Public 4 of 4 — dog-film6-middlebury-vermontpublic-laurion-20240816.JPG Marcy Michaud of Middlebury poses with her pup, Ken, while Cathy Messina of Williston holds her dog, Marco. Andrea Laurion / Vermont Public

Kassandra Pike and her husband brought their two labs, Jadama and Jovee Bug, from Middletown Springs. She had to spell out Frisbee to keep the pups from getting excited.

"They're experts in shedding, but also in being loyal. Just overall great companions," Pike said.

Pike said if she could ask her dogs anything, it'd be this:

"I hope they know how much I love them, and so I'd ask them, ‘Do you know how much I love you?’ I think."

Jane Steele of Middlebury met her rescue, Peanut, at Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society. She said she hadn't had a dog in 20 years before Peanut. He came into her life eight years ago after the recent death of her son. She described him as a people dog.

"He's been a godsend. It's unbelievable," Steele said, noting that Peanut was going to be 12.

Dogs might not be patient enough to watch a full movie, but they do have a way of bringing people together.

Cathy Messina of Williston and Mary Michaud of Middlebury both held their white West Highland terriers, known as westies, Marco and Ken, respectively.

When asked what Westies are known for, Michaud said they have "westitude."

"What they choose to do is what they want to do," she said. "They love to look out and watch everything that goes by. Very, very interested in all that's happening around in their environment."

Messina agreed. "I live on the bike path, and he guards that bike path with his life."

Andrea Laurion / Vermont Public People and pups wait to get into Middlebury Sports Center for the film screening.

People and pups made their way through the registration line, and went inside to find seats on the floor of the sports center. Some brought lawn chairs and blankets to make for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Tracy Himmel Isham works at Middlebury College. She sat on the floor with her dog, Chupi, a regular visitor around her workplace.

Himmel Isham said Chupi goes to every office getting treats. "She knows exactly where to go and how to play every person in my office," she said.

So, did they break the world record? Not quite. With 206 dogs in attendance, they needed just 15 more. But don’t count Middlebury out just yet.

"We get three tries at this, so you never know," Mitchell said. "We'll see if the community is up for it. But we're so close, we know we can do it."

Despite the disappointment, the atmosphere in the Middlebury sports center was cheerful, and the survival of the friendliest was on full display.

And in the end, all the dogs were very good dogs.

