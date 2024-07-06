Harriet Tubman statue unveiled in Lake Placid

A statue of Underground Railroad heroine Harriet Tubman was unveiled in Lake Placid Friday.

The 13-foot-tall bronze statue by sculptor Wesley Wofford depicts Tubman stepping on the shackles of slavery. In one upraised hand she holds the North Star. In her other hand she reaches out with a key.

The statue has been placed adjacent to the grave of abolitionist John Brown. John Brown Lives! Founder and Executive Director Martha Swan said Harriet Tubman and John Brown were friends and great admirers of each other.

“It’s a kind of symbolic reunion of two extraordinary Americans who sacrificed everything they had willingly for the cause of freedom.”

The Beacon of Hope statue of Harriet Tubman will be at the John Brown Farm through October.

