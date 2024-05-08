CT’s legislative session is almost over. Here’s some of the bills that crossed the finish line

Connecticut’s 2024 General Assembly is coming to a close on Wednesday.

Legislators have advanced a variety of measures, but the short session, which runs from February to May, limits the time lawmakers have to consider and pass legislation by the midnight deadline. Some bills that might not get taken up by both chambers before time expires include efforts addressing climate change, election security and housing.

Here’s some of the measures that have passed the General Assembly, and now head to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk for further action.

Disbursed expiring pandemic aid to higher ed, CT agencies and more

Lawmakers did not make formal adjustments to Connecticut’s two-year budget, but instead proposed a bill to allocate $372.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for the next fiscal year beginning July 1. The Senate passed the budget stabilization bill late Tuesday. A large chunk of the funds designed to help with continued pandemic relief go toward the state’s public higher education system which faces proposed budget cuts.

The federal dollars are also going to strengthen state early childhood education, nonprofits, and services that address mental health, in addition to municipal aid.

By the end of this year, state governments are required to disburse the ARPA stimulus dollars, and spend them by the end of 2026.

Improvements for home-based care

The legislation bolstering care for the state’s older adults is designed to help more people “age in place” — which proponents of the bill emphasized was important with the population of older adults expected to increase in the coming years. It cleared the Senate on Tuesday, with unanimous support.

The bipartisan proposal creates a home care services provider registry to help people find aides more feasibly, and facilitate background checks of providers. It also grants presumptive medical eligibility — temporary Medicaid coverage — for home-based care, so people do not have to wait for insurance approval, and have the choice between living at home and in a care facility.

Expanding CT’s paid sick days law

This measure will phase in paid leave to almost all workers in the state over the next three years. It passed the Senate Monday night, updating existing paid sick leave law, which only mandated sick days for workplaces with 50 or more employees.

Under the measure, employees would get an hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours they work, with a limit of 40 hours of leave per year. In 2025, workplaces with at least 25 employees would have to offer paid sick days, and in 2026, employers with 11 or more workers must offer the days. By 2027, workplaces with at least one employee must give paid sick days.

The next time legislators are scheduled to again write new laws is January 2025.

This story will be updated.