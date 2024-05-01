UVM will disclose investments as student pro-Palestine encampment continues

The University of Vermont will publicly release its endowment investments by the end of the week, according to pro-Palestinian student protesters, who set up an encampment on campus Sunday afternoon with a list of demands for the university.

James, an organizer, didn’t want to share his last name because of safety concerns. He said they’re still in the early stages of negotiations.

"We’re holding fast and we’re not going to stop at just knowing where the money is," James said. "We want divestment, we want an academic boycott of Israeli institutions."

Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public University of Vermont campus police set up light towers and surveillance cameras next to the pro-Palestinian encampment on Monday.

Students also want UVM to cancel the commencement speech by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations because of her vetoes of resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. And they want UVM to promise not to discipline protestors.

UVM leadership will discuss students' concerns with the commencement ceremony, according to VTDigger.

Protesters have said they will stay at the encampment until all of their demands are met.

Disclosure: Lexi Krupp is an adjunct audio journalism instructor at the University of Vermont.