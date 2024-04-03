USPS approves changes to Manchester mail processing facility

The United States Postal Service has signed off on changes to the Manchester mail processing facility that were opposed by the state’s congressional delegation and the local postal union.

Calling it a move to “improve mail operations,” USPS said on Tuesday that it would carry out a partial consolidation that will move some letter sorting machines to a facility in Boston. Manchester’s facility will then have more space to carry out inbound package sorting. Overall, the shuffling is expected to save USPS $1.2 to 1.5 million annually.

In January, when the plan was first announced, the state’s congressional delegation, all Democrats, as well as the local postal union, voiced opposition to the proposal, warning that the move could lead to delays in delivery. At a public hearing in February, residents also voiced their concerns about possible delivery delays, since some mail sent by New Hampshire residents to New Hampshire residents will now be detoured out of state.

“The outcry and overwhelming feedback from Granite Staters and postal workers was clear: moving mail processing out of the Manchester facility will significantly impact how Granite Staters get their mail and could result in the loss of good-paying jobs,” the delegation said in a statement Wednesday, following the announcement.

USPS said there will be no layoffs of career staff at the Manchester facility, which currently employs approximately 400 people. Some workers may face reassignment, however, while up to 10 part-time workers may lose their job.

The Manchester reshuffling is part of a broader national effort by USPS to improve efficiencies and cut costs.