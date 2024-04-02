© 2024 WSHU
Vermont astronomy students prepare to trade the stars for a total eclipse

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp
Published April 2, 2024 at 4:42 PM EDT
A wide angle shot of a small brick circular building with a domed roof in winter. Two people stand in front of it. It's an observatory built in 1931.
Joey Palumbo
/
Vermont Public
Peoples Academy in Morrisville has an observatory from the 1930s. A few times a year, a local astronomy group holds public observing nights there. Rita Ciambra shows reporter Lexi Krupp the inside of the structure.

Every year, Rita Ciambra asks her students to take out their phones and put a date in their calendars.

“Even in 2018, when I was teaching at my last school, I was like, ‘OK guys, April 8, 2024. It’s a Monday. Whatever you’re doing, try to get out of it and go into the path of totality so you can see the total solar eclipse,’” Ciambra said.

She teaches an astronomy elective and other science classes at Peoples Academy High School in Morrisville — which will be in that path of totality during next week’s solar eclipse.

A woman in a pink sweater stands inside an observatory with her hands up
Joey Palumbo
/
Vermont Public
Science teacher Rita Ciambra has been preparing for this month's eclipse for years, after seeing a total eclipse in 2017.
Close of of an old telescope with manual metal dials
Joey Palumbo
/
Vermont Public
The telescope in the school's observatory is nearly 100 years old.

On Monday, school is canceled for the district, along with several others in the region. But Ciambra invited her astronomy class to watch the eclipse on campus. She’ll set up two solar telescopes for students to use as the moon moves in front of the sun in the lead-up to totality.

“Mostly I’ve just encouraged them, just be somewhere you can see it,” she said. “You don’t have to stay at school, but take the glasses and use them, because for some people, this might be the only opportunity they have to see a total solar eclipse, and it’s life changing.”

Some of her students have said they plan to take her up on the offer, like Maple Newlin, a senior from Morrisville.

A portrait of a young woman in a classroom in front of a telescope and space posters.
Joey Palumbo
/
Vermont Public
Maple Newlin is one of the students in Ciambra's astronomy class who plans to watch the eclipse from school.

“I am really, really excited to see the corona of the sun and the chromosphere,” she said. “When the moon eclipses the sun completely, you can see sort of the pink chromosphere and you can see the corona, which is the outermost atmosphere of the sun.”

She and other students will stand on top of a hill near the front entrance. It’s next to a small observatory built in 1931 that still works.

“It’s the only public high school I know that has an observatory,” Ciambra said.

No one will be inside next week. But on a clear evening later this spring, Ciambra hopes to open the observatory for a public viewing night.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

_

More eclipse resources

See all of Vermont Public's 2024 eclipse coverage.
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public.
