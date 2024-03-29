LIVESTREAM: Watch the April 8 solar eclipse from Vermont in real time

From 3-4 p.m. on April 8, tune into live coverage from But Why host and executive producer Jane Lindholm and astronomy expert Mark Breen from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium. Watch as we observe the effect of the solar eclipse on the skies above Main Street in St. Johnsbury. As skies darken and the moon covers the sun, Jane Lindholm and Mark Breen will guide you through this celestial event and take your questions.

Listen live on the radio, watch live on YouTube or on our main TV channel, or join us in person in St. Johnsbury.