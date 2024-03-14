India excludes Muslims from fast-tracked citizenship path, sparking religious discrimination worries

India’s newly implemented law Citizenship Amendment Act, first passed in 2019, expedites citizenship for immigrants from nearly every major South Asian faith fleeing religious persecution. Muslims however are excluded from that fast-tracked path to citizenship.

Critics say that this is the latest policy from Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party intended to sow religious division and entrench Hindu nationalism within India.

We hear from Rana Ayyub, journalist and opinion columnist with the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

