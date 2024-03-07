Research looks at impact of Supreme Court voting rights decision

New research from the Brennan Center for Justice finds that after the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision effectively striking down parts of the Voting Rights Act, the turnout rate gap between Black and white voters has increased in some areas.

