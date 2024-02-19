Where will you be for the total solar eclipse? Check out these events around Vermont
Where will you be on April 8?
Whether you already call Vermont home or you’re planning a visit to experience the total solar eclipse (if you were able to snag a vacation rental or hotel room, that is), there are plenty of ways to watch and celebrate.
Communities and businesses across northern Vermont are planning events to bring together residents and eclipse-searchers alike for the great spectacle in the sky.
MAP: See the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse in Vermont
Local businesses, museums and even the airport are opening their doors to sky watchers. There are also a host of different types of pre- and post-eclipse activities that you don’t need special glasses to enjoy.
Here’s a list of eclipse events taking place across northern Vermont:
Note: We’ll continue to update this list as more events are announced.
Alburgh
Alburgh Totality Festival
1 N. Main Street
April 6-8
Alburgh’s three-day community eclipse festival will include live music and a parade leading up the eclipse.
More information
Burlington
Solar Eclipse Festival
ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain
April 5-9
The ECHO Leahy Center will have a variety of eclipse-related activities throughout the weekend leading up to the day of the eclipse. On April 8, the center will have a variety of safe-viewing methods and hands-on activities, as well as a livestream of the eclipse.
More information and tickets
Astronomical
BCA Center
April 6, 6-7:30 p.m.
Get in the mood for the eclipse and see work by an astrophotographer followed by an astropoetry reading by Tina Escaja from her book 13 lunas 13 / 13 moons 13.
More information
Zoë Keating
Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington
April 6, 8-9:30 p.m.
Hear the innovative soundscapes of cellist and composer Zoë Keating to prime your senses for the upcoming eclipse.
More information and tickets
Randal Pierce: Song to the Moon
Contois Auditorium
April 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Burlington composer will provide a score to the famous film A Trip to the Moon and other space-related films.
More information and tickets
Transcend
April 8, 2-5 p.m.
Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport
For the price of a ticket ($100 for adults — kids are free) you can watch the eclipse from the airfield at BTV and enjoy live music, food, drinks and more.
More information and tickets
Solar Eclipse Party: Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun
The Venetian Soda Lounge
April 8, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m
Head to the Venetian Soda Lounge for cosmic-themed cocktails and music, plus a costume contest.
More information
Totalidad Carnival
Santiago’s Cuban Cuisine
April 5-8
Santiago’s will have a range of activities starting on April 5 and culminating in the eclipse, which you can view from Santiago’s patio area.
More information
Total Eclipse of the Heart
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
April 8, 4-7 p.m.
This ticketed ($55) 80s-themed event begins right after the eclipse. Enjoy cocktails, eat hors d'oeuvres, and dance to music from the 1980s as an eclipse palate cleanser.
More information and tickets
Solar Eclipse After Party with Lady Moon & The Eclipse
Higher Ground
April 8, 7 p.m.
Post-eclipse, head to Higher Ground for live music from Lady Moon & The Eclipse.
More information and tickets
For more information about watching the eclipse in Burlington, visit the city's official page for Obscura BTV.
Elmore
Dark Side of the Eclipse
Elmore Mountain Amphitheatre
April 8, 2 p.m.
Local musicians Cannonball Krypto and Jay will salute Pink Floyd with a performance of the full Dark Side of the Moon album during the eclipse.
More information
Enosburgh
Solar Eclipse Party and Yoga
Enosburg Falls High School
2-5 p.m.
Watch the eclipse at Enosburg Falls High School, or join a free yoga session from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and say “namaste” just in time for totality.
For more information, check out the events on Enosburg’s event calendar
Middlebury
The Totally Amazing Eclipse Party in Middlebury
Middlebury Recreation Park
April 8, 12-4 p.m.
This family-oriented event will have local food and music as the moon eclipses the sun.
More information
Shelburne
Moonshadow: An Eclipse Viewing Experience
Shelburne Vineyard
April 8, 1-5 p.m.
At this ticketed event, hear an improvised musical score during the eclipse and enjoy food and beverages.
More information and tickets
Solar Eclipse Party 2024
Palmer’s Sugarhouse
April 8, 1-4:30 p.m.
Watch the eclipse and have some local food and beverages at this maple syrup producer.
More information
Solar Eclipse at Shelburne Museum
Shelburne Museum
April 8, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
A ticket gets you a pair of eclipse glasses and allows you to watch the eclipse from the Shelburne Museum grounds.
More information and tickets
South Hero
Solar Eclipse Gathering
Camp Hochelaga
April 8, 1-5 p.m.
Head to Camp Hochelaga to view the eclipse, hear local musicians and browse local artists and vendors. This event is not ticketed, but organizers are suggesting a $5 donation.
More information
St. Albans
Totality in Taylor Park
Taylor Park
April 8, 2-5 p.m.
Because St. Albans is located right in the center of the path of totality, it's likely to have a prime view of the eclipse (as long as there aren't clouds in the way). Hang out in Taylor Park surrounded by live music and food trucks while you don your eclipse glasses.
St. Johnsbury
Sun+Moon+YOU
April 8, noon - 4:30 p.m.
The Fairbanks Museum
The Fairbanks Museum is hosting a day of programming,including a live broadcast withBut Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids host and executive producer Jane Lindholm and astronomy expert Mark Breen.
More information and tickets
Ski Resorts
Jay Peak
The Whiteout
Jay Peak Resort Foeger Ballroom, Tramside Base
April 7-8
On April 7, Jay Peak resort will have Meteorologist and Science Educator Christopher Kurdek on hand to talk about eclipse science, followed by a musical performance by Pink Talking Fish. On the day of the eclipse, Jay Peaks lifts will stop at 2 p.m., and Pink Talking Fish will play the entirety of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon as the eclipse reaches totality.
More information and booking
Bolton Valley
April 8
The resort will be celebrating the upcoming eclipse all weekend leading up to April 8. On the big day, they’ll pause the lifts during the eclipse but invite people to watch from their base or from the top of their west-facing slopes.
More information
Stowe
Solar Eclipse Party
The Alchemist Brewery
April 8, noon-6 p.m.
Head to Alchemist Brewery for live music, fire dancers and beer to accompany the eclipse.
More information
Solar Eclipse Party with DJ Logic
Spruce Peak Village
April 8, 2-5 p.m.
DJ Logic will spin tunes as the moon eclipses the sun.
More information
Smuggler’s Notch
Total Solar Eclipse Weekend
Smuggler’s Notch Resort, Bootlegger’s Lounge
April 5-8
Smuggler’s Notch will have live music, fire and drum performances, fireworks and plenty of après ski parties leading up to a Winter Eclipse Carnival on April 8 from noon to 4 p.m.
More information
Sugarbush
Eclipse Viewing Party
Allyn’s Lodge
April 8, 2-5 p.m.
Watch the eclipse from Allyn’s Lodge at Sugarbush Resort.
More information
More eclipse viewing options
Total Eclipse in the Park
Vermont State Parks
April 8
Though eclipse day falls in the off-season and facilities will be closed, some state parks will make prime viewing locations for the eclipse. According to Vermont State Parks, they include Boulder Beach, Branbury, Crystal Lake, DAR, Elmore, Emerald Lake, Mt. Philo, Grand Isle, Knight Point, Lake Shaftsbury, Lake St. Catherine, Little River, Niquette Bay, Silver Lake and Waterbury Center.
More information
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
_