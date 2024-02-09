Former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring, pleads guilty to abusing boys at western Mass. sports camp

A former Olympian and longtime track coach has pleaded guilty to more than a dozen charges of sexually molesting young boys in the 1970s while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts.

Conrad Mainwaring, who was a hurdler for Antigua and Barbuda in the 1976 Montreal summer Olympics, entered the plea Thursday in Berkshire Superior Court.

Mainwaring, a British national, was accused of molesting campers while working as a counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket.

Several victims spoke after his plea including David Sweet, a New York man who attended the camp when he was 13.

Sweet said Mainwaring groomed him before the abuse, often lavishing attention on him and promising him gifts.

"I knew something was terribly wrong. He made me feel sick to my stomach," he said.

While some attended virtually, Sweet was present at court and spoke directly to Mainwaring, at one point looking at him and saying, "I hope you remember this face for a long, long time."

A judge sentenced Mainwaring to 10-11 years in state prison. He will then serve three years of probation with conditions.