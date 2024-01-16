Winter weather advisory in effect for CT as mix of snow and ice leads to dicey evening commute

A mix of snow, rain and ice closed schools and made commutes treacherous across Connecticut on Tuesday.

Parts of the state could see up to 4 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday across Connecticut.

By late afternoon, a mix of snow, sleet and rain was falling across the central part of the state.

Much of central and northern Connecticut could see 2 to 3 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said. Northwestern parts of the state could see the most snow – up to 4 inches. Areas along the coast will see 1 to 2 inches.

Morning snow was changing to an icy mix and rain around midday Tuesday, Connecticut Public meteorologist Garett Argianas said.

"A glaze of ice is likely for inland areas following the change to a mix," he said.

Expect slippery road conditions; the weather could affect the morning and evening commute, the weather service said.

Icy spots are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Argianas said. Plan for extra travel time, he said.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday will be cold and breezy. Wind chills will be in the single digits in the morning and will climb into the teens by the afternoon.

Snowfall totals

Here's a look at how much snow has fallen across parts of Connecticut as of late Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

Windham County

Killingly: 4 inches

Storrs: 1 inch

Willimantic: 1 inch

Hartford County

Suffield: 2 inches

Rocky Hill: 1.5 inches

New Britain: .8 inches

West Hartford: .5 inches

Tolland County

Staffordville: 1.5 inches

Fairfield County

Bridgeport: 1.8 inches

Weston: 1.8 inches

Norwalk: 1 inch

Stamford: 1 inch

Ridgefield: .8 inches

Brookfield: .7 inches

Middlesex County

Killingworth: 2 inches

Higganum: 1.6 inches

New Haven County

Guilford: 1.8 inches

North Haven: 1.7 inches

Hamden: .8 inches

Meriden: .5 inches

New London County

Norwich: 2.3 inches

Mystic: 2 inches

New London: 1.8 inches

Niantic: 1 inch