Partial dam break on Yantic River in CT leads to possible 'life threatening' floods

A partial dam break was reported Wednesday morning on the Yantic River, leading to an evacuation of a nearby neighborhood in Bozrah.

Around 8 a.m. “emergency management reported the potential failure of Fitchville Pond Dam,” according to the National Weather Service.

“Life threatening” flash floods are possible, according to the NWS. The agency has issued a flash flood warning for the area downstream from the Fitchville Pond Dam along the Yantic River. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

The nearest downstream town is Fitchville, located 0.1 mile away, the agency says.

The state Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security issued an evacuation of the Stockhouse Road and Bozrah area due to the dam break.

At the request of the Town of Bozrah, CT, DEMHS has initiated a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) for the precautionary evacuation of the Stockhouse Road, Bozrah area due to an incident at the Fitchville Pond Dam. DEMHS will continue to update on the situation. — CT Emergency Management & Homeland Security (@CTDEMHS) January 10, 2024

The flash flood warning remains in effect until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The reported dam failure comes following a night of heavy rain that was compounded by inches of melting snow draining into nearby waterways.

Norwich Public Utilities posted Wednesday morning it has been “notified by the State of a partial dam break on the Yantic River north of our Bean Hill Substation.”

“To avoid potentially catastrophic damage to our infrastructure, we have taken our Bean Hill Substation off line; this has resulted in the disruption of power for approximately 5,000 of our customers,” the utility wrote.

The company says it is gathering additional information on the damage and will provide updates.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is on scene and providing engineering support, according to spokesperson.

The agency lists the dam as one whose failure would entail "high hazard potential" with major damage possible to habitable structures, utility facilities and roadways.

The structure was first built in 1871, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' National Inventory of Dams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.