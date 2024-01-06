After days of anticipation, CT relishes first snowstorm of the season

Snow swept across Connecticut this weekend, leaving residents to brush off cars, shovel sidewalks, and have some fun during the state’s first major snowstorm in more than a year.

Northwest parts of the state saw more than a foot of snow, with accumulations along the Interstate 84 corridor hovering around 6 to 10 inches. On the coast, accumulations were more modest.

Despite winds and heavy snow, power outages were minimal, with only a handful of Eversource customers remaining without power as of Sunday night.

Several closings and Monday school delays have been announced. Check out the latest delays and closings before heading out. Hartford Public Schools is among several districts operating on a two-hour delay.

Snowfall totals vary across CT

1 of 7 — 1st Snow Linda York and her husband Doug of Avon cross country ski through the dense snow during the first measurable fall of the season at Fisher Meadows Recreation Area in Avon, Connecticut January 07, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 2 of 7 — January 7, 2024 - Sledding at Yale Siddhisha Khambete (left) helps her 3-year-old daughter Ramaa walk up a hill giving her pointers on how to sled on January 7, 2024.A winter storm dumped up to a foot of snow across the state but parts of the shoreline only saw a few inches of accumulation. Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public 3 of 7 — 1st Snow Brian Morsheimer clearing near the mail box as his wife Rosaly brushes off the truck during the first measurable snow fall of the season in Bloomfield, Connecticut January 07, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 4 of 7 — January 07, 2024 - First Snow, Unionville-Farmington A US Postal Mail Truck drives down South Main Street in Unionville on Sunday, January 07, 2024 during the first significant snowfall of 2024. A winter storm warning was in effect until 1 AM Monday. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 5 of 7 — January 05, 2024 - First snow Three generations of a family ski a fence line at Horsebarn Hill in Mansfield after the season’s first snowfall. “We love to ski,” said Becky Fahey (middle), who’s 9-year-old son James (right) was out on cross country skis for the first time today, January 07, 2024, with his family including his grandfather Tim Fahey (left). “I was very excited for the snow and was hoping for more,” said Becky, “And it’s sad it’s going to rain Tuesday and melt it.” Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public 6 of 7 — 1st Snow Xfinity workers wait for the power to come back on to ensure the area will have their internet restored after a downed tree knocked out power in the area near Mountain Rd during the first measurable snow fall of the season in Avon, Connecticut January 07, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 7 of 7 — January 05, 2024 - First snow Snow covers a pedestrian crossing sign as UConn runners Calista Mayer (l) and Logan Hughes go for a training run in Storrs, Ct. Up to 12-inches of snow are forecasted for some parts of the state in Connecticut’s first snowstorm of the year. Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

Snow fell heaviest overnight Saturday into Sunday, bringing at least 5 inches to parts of central and northwestern Connecticut. A second round of snow hit the state Sunday afternoon and boosted totals.

In the northwestern town of Barkhamstead, snow totals surpassed more than 12 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Many cities and towns in Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties saw 6 to 10 inches of snow. Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks recorded nearly 10 inches.

Inland sections of New Haven, Middlesex and New London Counties saw 3 to 6 inches. Along the coast, a mix of precipitation led to accumulations of only a few inches in cities like Bridgeport.

Despite the weekend storm, the NWS says its eastern climate stations are still running below normal snowfall for the season.

Finding time for fun in the snow

Many people took the opportunity to carve out some time for winter sports this weekend.

At Mt. Southington Ski Resort in Plantsville, general manager Jay Dougherty said even though resorts can manufacture their own snow, weather like this is good for business.

“It's kind of like the best advertising for us. I would guess we have somewhere between 1,700 and 2,000 people out on the hill right now,” he said, compared to a thousand to 1,500 daily skiers they have had so far this season.

Dougherty said he’s optimistic about business over the next couple of months.

“The ski industry, starting in the pandemic, saw a huge spike in growth. It was one of the few activities people could actually get outside and do while practicing social distancing. So it kind of gave a boost to the industry as a whole. And we're still kind of seeing that: people that learned to ski throughout the pandemic," he said. "They're still coming out."

Power outages minimal

Weather officials warned that heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, but as of Sunday night, the impacts on the electric grid were minimal.

Only a handful of Eversource customers remained without power as of Sunday evening. Earlier in the afternoon, Eversource was reporting about 1,500 outages. United Illuminating reported no outages.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday utility companies would have extra line crews working this weekend in the event of any downed power lines and outages.

A tree did come down in West Hartford Sunday morning, leading to an outage affecting about 6% of the town’s customers, according to WFSB-TV. Power was restored to most customers in town by Sunday evening.

Drivers urged to avoid travel

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public A Town of Mansfield plow clears Gurleyville Road, January 07, 2024. Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance, said in a statement. "While some vehicles are better equipped for snowy roadways, no vehicle or set of tires can prevent skidding on slick roadways."

Lamont said residents can help with storm clean up by doing one thing: Stay home.

"Stay off the roads," Lamont said. "[It] makes it a lot easier, quicker and safer for us to get the roads plowed."

Still, officials warn, even a dusting of snow can make roads treacherous.

"With mild winters the last few years it is critical that drivers be reminded that they need to adjust to the conditions," Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance, said in a statement. "While some vehicles are better equipped for snowy roadways, no vehicle or set of tires can prevent skidding on slick roadways."

AAA recommends drivers prepare a winter emergency kit. That can include a snow shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables, extra warm clothing and blankets — along with drinking water and non-perishable snacks for people (and any pet passengers).

DOT deals with staffing shortages before the storm

Across the state, hundreds of plow trucks were available to clear the roads, said Garrett Eucalitto, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation.

But a shortage of DOT plow truck drivers and contractors means it will take longer to clean up, he said.

"We're short about a quarter of our contractors this year," Eucalitto said. "It's just a difficult job market, I think they're having difficulty filling positions, just like we are."

Drivers should stay off the roads, but if they have to travel, Eucalitto said, be patient and give plows the space to do their work.

Let it snow, let it snow

Here's a sampling of snowfall totals in cities across Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service:

Hartford County

Simsbury: 12.5 inches

Burlington: 11.3 inches

North Granby: 10 inches

Bradley International Airport: 9.8 inches

Southington: 7.6 inches

Wethersfield: 5 inches

Tolland County

Columbia: 8.5 inches

Hebron: 7 inches

Windham County

Killingly: 9 inches

Willimantic: 6.2 inches

Fairfield County

Greenwich: 4.5 inches

Danbury: 4.4 inches

Stamford: 3.5 inches

Darien: 3 inches

Norwalk: 3 inches

Bridgeport: 2-3 inches

New Haven County

Cheshire: 5 inches

North Haven: 4.2 inches

Meriden: 3 inches

New Haven: 2.1 inches

Milford: 1.2 inches

New London County

Norwich: 2-3 inches

Mystic: 1.8 inches

New London: .8 inches

Middlesex County

Cromwell: 6.5 inches

Middlefield: 3 inches

Killingworth: 1.7 inches

Connecticut Public's Kay Perkins and Eddy Martinez contributed to this report.