© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Army Inspector General will investigate Lewiston shootings

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina,
Susan Sharon
Published December 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST
Updated December 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST
A body is wheeled out on a stretcher at Schemengees Bar and Grille, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The restaurant was the site of one of the two mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A body is wheeled out on a stretcher at Schemengees Bar and Grille, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The restaurant was the site of one of the two mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday.

The U.S. Army Inspector General will conduct a formal, independent investigation into the events leading up to the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston.

The announcement was made by all four members of Maine's congressional delegation on Friday. In a letter, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo asserted the U.S. Army's commitment to investigating the facts and events surrounding the gunman in the shootings, Robert Card, an Army reservist.

“The Secretary of the Army has requested the Army Inspector General to conduct an independent investigation to ensure that the Army takes corrective actions where appropriate," Camarillo wrote. "In response, the Army IG [Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin] has instructed her team to immediately begin preparing to conduct this investigation.”

U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins of Maine had sent a letter on Nov. 2 requesting an investigation — following up last week with an additional letter.

On Friday, all four lawmakers called the review an important step in understanding what happened leading up to the shootings.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Andrew Catalina
Andrew Catalina is manager of digital news, responsible for editing and producing news content on all of Maine Public's digital platforms, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
See stories by Andrew Catalina
Susan Sharon
ssharon@mainepublic.org
See stories by Susan Sharon