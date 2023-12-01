Vermont wants your input on potential climate change projects to fund through federal grant

The Agency of Natural Resources is asking the public to weigh in on possible climate change projects that can be funded through a one-time federal grant program.

The EPA has $5 billion to give out nationwide for climate pollution reduction grants.

The state says it wants to hear from Vermonters about projects that can lead to significant declines in climate pollution.

Virtual public hearings have been scheduled for Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.

For more information, and to register for the hearings, go to climatechange.vermont.gov and click on the calendar under “Get Involved.”

