A major encampment of unhoused people in Phoenix is gone. What happens now?

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with KJZZ’s Katherine Davis Young about the closure of The Zone, an encampment of unhoused people that city officials finished clearing out this week.

And Clayson speaks with Dr. Robert Fauer, the executive director of Street Medicine Phoenix, about the organization’s work treating unhoused people in the city.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.