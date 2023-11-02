© 2023 WSHU
Suffolk County Legislature candidates

WSHU | By Sara McGiff
Published November 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT

The current makeup of the Suffolk County Legislature is 10 Republicans and one Conservative who caucuses with the majority. Democrats hold 6 seats, and one vacant seat is up for grabs after Democrat Kara Hahn left the position to work for the state.

Democrat Steve Englebright challenges Republican Anthony Figliola for this seat in Setauket.

To beat out the Republican majority, Democrats will have to secure 9 seats in this election — and a lot can happen.

Democrats Bridget Flemming in Southampton and Sarah Anker in Mt. Sinai are not seeking reelection. Republican Al Krupski is running for Southold Town Supervisor, and not seeking reelection.

Robert Trotta in Smithtown is the only legislator running uncontested.
Sara McGiff
Sara McGiff is a news intern at WSHU for the fall of 2023.
See stories by Sara McGiff