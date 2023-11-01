Meet the candidates in the New London mayoral race

Democrat Michael E. Passero is the incumbent mayor, having served the community since 2015. Prior to becoming mayor, he served 31 years as a member of the New London Fire Department and practiced law in Milford for 25 years. His goals for a third, four-year term mayor include community development, including redevelopment of public housing and local parks, fiscal stability, and economic development.

Republican Beloved Carter is challenging Passero. Carter claims that she is, “not a politician, but a people person.” She is the former director of the New London Breakfast Club, the only free breakfast served in New London. Her goals as mayor include protecting fair housing rights, transparency from local government agencies, and assistance for small businesses.

The Green Party candidate is Leon Richard Long. He is currently the promotions director at Cumulus Media in New London. Long is also co-chairman of the New London Arts Council and has been advocating to promote the city’s arts profile. His goals as mayor include ending Passero’s plans for an incoming apartment complex, which he claims will, “cause rents to rise for residents who have been here.” His other goals are to introduce shared retail spaces and programs and pressure the city government to encourage civic engagement.