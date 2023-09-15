Libya death toll rises with the number expected to keep climbing

The death toll from the recent deadly flooding in Libya has continued to climb. Adding to the confusion is the different numbers being announced by the country’s two rival governments and other national governing bodies.

The United Nations has also weighed in saying many of those who have died could have been spared if a better planning and warning system had been enacted.

Al Jazeera’s Malik Traina speaks to host Peter O’Dowd from Tripoli while he waits to gain access to the affected areas.

