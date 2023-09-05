Sound Bites: Back to school

Good morning — Back to school for children in the area! For everyone else, factor in a few school buses into your commute.

Much like the rest of Connecticut, Bridgeport public schools are short nearly 70 teachers as the school year begins. The majority of the open positions are in elementary schools. Administrators blame the lack of college graduates seeking a career in education.

Temperatures this week are nearing 90 degrees.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

The Long Island Rail Road is launching a new schedule today in an effort to address some of the issues caused by the opening of the Grand Central Madison terminal. The changes include more express trains, more trains to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, and more evening trains out of Penn Station.

Towns in the Greater New Haven area can upgrade their cybersecurity using money from the state. The Office of Policy and Management has released over $2 million to the South Central Regional Council of Governments to coordinate cybersecurity connections across the 15-member towns. The grant will give towns the ability to pool resources to protect critical systems from hackers, and by sharing resources, the program will lower the cost for taxpayers.

In the Great South Bay, a couple was killed when their boat collided with another boat and capsized. Louis DiRitis was ejected into the water when his 27-foot boat collided with a 44-foot fishing boat on Sunday night. His wife Renee was found by rescue divers in the cabin. Louis’s body was recovered Monday morning. Four passengers in the fishing boat were not injured. Suffolk County Police said there are no criminal charges.

Bridgeport City Councilman Alfredo Castillo is under investigation. Police said Castillo created a disturbance at the headquarters of mayoral candidate John Gomes. Police responded to the headquarters after female staffers called 911 to say Castillo was there screaming and threatening them. Castillo is facing trial for a 2021 threatening incident. A lawyer for Castillo was able to be reached for comment.

Prosecutors will not pursue charges against Kevin Blacker for painting the doors of the State House pink earlier this year. In court, Blacker, a critic of the Connecticut Port Authority, presented an invoice for $406 that he paid the state to repair the doors. Blacker still faces charges for a 2020 incident in which he painted signs on State Pier Road in New London pink.

New Yorkers, be aware of election staff impersonators. A statewide warning was issued after people in multiple counties have been going door-to-door impersonating County Board of Elections staff. The State Board of Elections said the imposters are confronting voters about their registration status. They accuse voters of committing a crime because of how they appear in the state voter database.

Fifteen more mosquito samples in Suffolk County are positive for West Nile virus. That brings the total to 69 mosquito samples, in addition to a positive Jamestown Canyon virus sample, so far this summer. At least two county residents have been infected. Officials recommend using bug repellant, wearing long sleeves and staying indoors after dusk to avoid getting bitten by an infected mosquito. Removing standing water can also disrupt the insects’ egg laying.

Connecticut State Police have released final statistics for the Labor Day weekend. They made 25 arrests for driving under the influence, issued 653 speeding tickets and responded to 313 accidents. Two people were killed and 36 injured in those accidents.