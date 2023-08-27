© 2023 WSHU
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Marin Alsop

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 27, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT
Adrian White
Conductor Marin Alsop

Trailblazing conductor Marin Alsop was the subject of a documentary film about her life and career. The title of the film is THE CONDUCTOR, and it includes archival footage with Marin Alsop's teacher and mentor Leonard Bernstein. It was recently nominated for the 2023 Emmy for Best Arts and Culture Documentary. You can read more about the award nomination, and about the film.

Today's Beautiful Music features Marin Alsop conducting the Peabody Symphony Orchestra playing Antonin Dvorak's SYMPHONY #9 from a 2015 performance.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
