Beautiful Music NOW - Marin Alsop

Trailblazing conductor Marin Alsop was the subject of a documentary film about her life and career. The title of the film is THE CONDUCTOR, and it includes archival footage with Marin Alsop's teacher and mentor Leonard Bernstein. It was recently nominated for the 2023 Emmy for Best Arts and Culture Documentary. You can read more about the award nomination, and about the film.

Today's Beautiful Music features Marin Alsop conducting the Peabody Symphony Orchestra playing Antonin Dvorak's SYMPHONY #9 from a 2015 performance.