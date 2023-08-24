Heastie defends Hochul’s handling of migrants: 'I think the governor is doing the best she can'

© 2023 WSHU
WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published August 24, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, speaking in Binghamton Wednesday, defended Gov. Kathy Hochul's handling of an ongoing influx of migrants to the state.
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, speaking in Binghamton Wednesday, defended Gov. Kathy Hochul's handling of an ongoing influx of migrants to the state.

A Siena College poll released this week finds that more than half of respondents disapprove of New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s handling of an influx of migrants coming to New York City, though not everyone is placing the blame on the governor.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he’s giving Hochul some leeway over her handling of the ongoing migrant situation.

"I just think, in the midst of a crisis, I think the governor is doing the best she can. I think the mayor, Mayor Adams, is doing the best he can,” Heastie told reporters in Binghamton Wednesday.

According to the poll, 51 percent of 803 respondents indicated they either strongly or somewhat disapprove of the governor’s response to the influx of migrants. The poll has an error of 4.4 percent.

Heastie instead blames Republican governors for sending the migrants to New York and Republicans in Congress for allegedly holding up funding that he thinks could help.

"I think the Republican House is going to stay just where they are so they can use it as an issue,” Heastie said.

Heastie also said he’s “reserving judgment” on Attorney General Tish James’ investigation of DocGo. The company is being contracted by New York City to help relocate migrants and is facing allegations it threatened and deceived some of them.

Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
