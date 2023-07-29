LGBTQ supporters in Amherst seek more transparency in school investigation

Supporters of LGBTQ students in Amherst, Massachusetts, are calling for more transparency about how the district is handling an investigation.

In May, allegations surfaced in the high school student newspaper that counselors at the Amherst Regional Middle School school failed to protect LGBTQ students.

Several staff members were put on leave. The district launched an investigation and soon after, Michael Morris, the superintendent, went on leave for health reasons. He recently returned to work.

Katharine Waggoner, a parent in the district, helped organize a rally on Friday to support LGBTQ students in the district.

"The idea is to really put a spotlight on the need for honoring, celebrating and repairing harm," she said.

Waggoner said organizers also are trying to push the school committee to be more forthcoming about who is being investigated and whether it includes superintendent Morris.

She said she was reassured by an interview the committee chair gave to MassLive, in which he said the investigation — including a conversation with Morris — is still ongoing.

