Georgia business owners hope for resolution in actors and writers strikes

After California and New York, the state of Georgia is a top production hub for TV shows and movies. But with the actors and writers strikes going on, it’s anyone’s guess when filming will resume.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more about how workers are being impacted beyond Hollywood with Kelsey Moore, director of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, a group that represents businesses that support the industry, and Matt Davis, who provides building supplies for sets through his business Reel Supplies in East Point, Georgia.

