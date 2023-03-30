Budget will be late, Hochul says
In an interview with New York State Public Radio's Karen DeWitt, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that she and the State Legislature need more time to work out the details of a budget that she hopes will include changes to the state's bail reform laws and an affordable housing package.
"it's becoming clear that the budget will not be meeting the April 1 deadline," Hochul said. "But as I have said all along, it's not about a race to the deadline, it's about a race to getting the right results."
Hochul said she's working on those "results," including reforming the state's bail laws to give judges more discretion when a defendant is accused of a serious crime, and winning agreement on a ban of flavored cigarettes, including menthol cigarettes.
The governor could not predict when an agreement might come.
This story will be updated.