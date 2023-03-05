Coach Auriemma calls UConn 'flawless' in 81-52 victory over Marquette

After defeating Marquette 81-52, the University of Connecticut will face Villanova in the 2023 Big East tournament final.
Marquette had defeated UConn earlier this year. But UConn’s defense dominated during Sunday's semifinal, making this the second straight year that Marquette has fallen against UConn in the semifinals.
UConn players had an easy time getting to the basket, as it seemed that they both outsized and outmatched Marquette.
UConn’s flow seemed to click, as coach Geno Auriemma called their game play “flawless."
Aaliyah Edwards’ performance shined throughout the game with six points at the end of the first quarter, 12 total points at the end of the half, and UConn ended the first half on a 12-2 run. Edwards ended the game with 20 points. This game was also her 13th double-double of the season.
Dorka Juhasz and Lou Lopez Senechal also performed well, with each scoring 14 points.
Azzi Fudd made her second appearance after suffering a knee back in January, but despite having 20 minutes in the game, she only scored four points.
Caroline Ducharme made her way back to the court after being taken out midway through Saturday's quarterfinal game against Georgetown University after suffering a head injury.
The Huskies will head to their 21st Big East championship game Monday at 7 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. They'll play Villanova; the Huskies defeated Villanova in last year's championship game.