Azzi Fudd returns to play in UConn's 69-39 victory over Georgetown in Big East quarterfinals

The University of Connecticut took home a win Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament after routing Georgetown University 69-39.

This comes as no surprise as UConn beat Georgetown in the 2022 Big East Tournament with a score of 84-38 advancing them to the semifinals as well.

UConn will face Marquette Sunday afternoon.

Azzi Fudd made her first appearance on the court after re-injuring her knee in January and missing 14 games. Fudd scored 10 points in 17 minutes.

Dorka Juhász also made her first appearance on the court after missing UConn’s regular season finale with a sprained ankle.

Caroline Ducharme did not return to the game after suffering a head injury; she was hit in the head in the second quarter. It was uncertain if Ducharme had a concussion and there was no word as to whether she'd play in Sunday's semifinal game.

Aaliyah Edwards ended with the most scores of the game with 19 points; Lou Lopez Sénéchal had 14 points, while Dorka Juhász scored 13 points.

Explore moments from Saturday's game in the photos below.

Next up

UConn will play Marquette in Sunday's semifinal game at Mohegan Sun at 3 p.m.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public The National Anthem is played prior to the start of the Women's Big East Tournament game between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) battles with Hoyas defenders on her way to finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds during the Women's Big East Tournament game between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (with knee brace) talks with UConn Huskies forward Lou Lopez Senechal during the first half of the Women's Big East Tournament game between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. This is Fudd’s first time back since re-injuring her knee in January; she had missed 14 games.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots during the first half on her way to finishing with 10 points and two rebounds.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) and Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) defend Georgetown Hoyas guard Kennedy Fauntleroy (10). Muhl finished with seven points and seven rebounds, Juhasz scored 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Fauntleroy had four points and three rebounds.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Lou Lopez Senechal (11) goes down hard on her way to finishing with 14 points and two rebounds during the Women's Big East Tournament game against Georgetown Hoyas March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Hoyas forward Brianna Scott (15) forward Graceann Bennett (33) and Georgetown Hoyas forward Jada Claude (12) look on.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Georgetown Hoyas guard Yasmin Ott (0) looks to pass as UConn Huskies guard Ines Bettencourt (21) and UConn Huskies forward Aubrey Griffin (44) defend during the Women's Big East Tournament game between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Griffin finished with six points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds, UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) gets stopped at the basket during the first half of the Women's Big East Tournament game between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Aubrey Griffin (44), who finished with six points and 11 rebounds, shoots over Ariel Jenkins, who finished with two blocks and and nine points, during the the Women's Big East Tournament game between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Ines Bettencourt (21) hits the floor in front of Georgetown Hoyas guard Kelsey Ransom (1) during the first half of the Women's Big East Tournament game between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Aubrey Griffin (44), who finished with six points and 11 rebounds, drives to the basket during the Women's Big East Tournament game against Georgetown Hoyas March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme (33) is helped by teammates after getting knocked in the head going for a rebound during the first half. Ducharme left the game but returned in the third quarter to watch from the bench.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Amari Deberry (left), Brianna Scott (center) and Nikah Muhl (left) during the Women's Big East Tournament game between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Georgetown Hoyas forward Jada Claude (12) who finished with a one point and four rebounds, sits on the bench during the first half of the Women's Big East Tournament game between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Coach Geno Auriemma reacts to UConn's win against the Georgetown Hoyas during the Women's Big East Tournament game March 4, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

