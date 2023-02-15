Political pioneer Dianne Feinstein will not seek 2024 re-election

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced in a statement Tuesday that she will not seek re-election to her seat in 2024. Feinstein was seen by many as a pioneer for a whole generation of women in politics as well as a firm believer in bipartisan cooperation. However, critics of the senator and former San Francisco mayor had questioned her ability to stay in politics in recent years due to her advanced age.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s senior political writer Joe Garofoli joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for a look back on Feinstein’s influential career

