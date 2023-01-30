Sound Bites: Students threats, dead humpback whales

While today was sunny, start bracing for temperature in the teens and a bit of snow later in the week. Here's a bite-sized look at what we are hearing:

A Woodbridge, Connecticut teenager was indicted Monday for allegedly threatening multiple classmates on Instagram in the Amity Regional High School district. The 14-year-old’s name was not released due to their age. The Amity district serves students from Bethany, Orange and Woodbridge.

The City of Norwalk will roll out its final COVID-19 grants for small businesses. Norwalk has awarded $520,000 to nearly 70 local businesses — of which 75% have been women-owned or businesses of color.

The West Haven Fire Department has received almost $1 million to upgrade its communication system. Upgrading the department’s portable, mobile, and base radios will also benefit the West Shore and Allingtown fire districts.

More federal funding is also available for school meal programs, and the Supplemental Nutritional Insurance Program, known as SNAP. The federal budget includes $154 billion for SNAP, an increase of $13.4 billion over last year, $28.5 billion for schools to serve healthy meals through Child Nutrition Programs, and $6 billion for the for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. According to Feeding America, nearly one in every 10 residents in Connecticut and New York face hunger. Nearly one in 8 children are food insecure.