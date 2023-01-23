Snow day in western Massachusetts welcome news for some

Some schools and businesses in western Massachusetts declared a snow day Monday.

Jenny Claps was at a sledding hill in Northampton. She brought her two daughters and six other girls from her neighborhood and says the snow day was welcome news.

"They loved it. Slept late. Had hot chocolate. All the good things. It was well-needed rest," she said.

Claps teaches pre-school in Amherst and got the day off.

Chester Pasek got the day off too. He's been driving a school bus in Northampton for 22 years.

He was headed into the Big E's supermarket in Easthampton and said he will not get paid for the day unless he takes a sick or a personal day.

"It kinda sucks. [I've] gotta, you know, watch out what I buy and just be careful," he said.

Pubic school teachers may have to work later in the spring, without additional pay, depending on how many snow days there end up being.

More snow is expected in the region on Wednesday.

