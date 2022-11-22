© 2022 WSHU
Due to tower work, there will be occasional power reductions on WSHU-FM 91.1 on Tuesday, Nov. 22. We’ll be back to normal soon—thank you for your patience! Uninterrupted listening can happen via streaming online, on smart speaker and on our app.

NYT report leads to calls for ethics code for Supreme Court justices

Published November 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST

The New York Times reported over the weekend that a whistleblower says in 2014, an activist at a dinner with Justice Samuel Alito and his wife was told about a Supreme Court decision before it was released. That report is prompting calls for Justices to follow an ethics code, like lower court judges.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Amanda Frost, law professor at the University of Virginia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

